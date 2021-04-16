Campbell was pulled in the first period Thursday after allowing three goals on six shots in a 5-2 loss to Winnipeg.

He lost his second game of the season after setting an NHL record by starting the season with 11 straight wins. Campbell was average, but his team was flat. Bad combination. We are holding out breath a little. Toronto fans are fickle and this yank means there will be plenty of controversy about whether the team can win with Campbell. Sad, really, considering how the fanbase was on fire during his incredible start. He'll get plenty of rest this weekend, as it appears as though the NHL is postponing the Leafs' games Saturday and Monday against Vancouver.