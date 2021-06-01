Campbell yielded two goals on 22 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canadiens in Game 7. The third goal was an empty-netter.

The two goals allowed by Campbell came on a turnover and a power-play deflection, but that was enough to stick him with a third straight loss. After a Game 4 shutout to put the Maple Leafs up 3-1 in the series, Campbell surrendered nine goals on 83 shots in the last three games, all of which the Canadiens won. The 29-year-old is the only NHL-level goalie the Maple Leafs currently have under contract heading into 2021-22.