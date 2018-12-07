Maple Leafs' Jake Gardiner: Offense waking up
Gardiner delivered two assists in Thursday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Red Wings.
He has struggled to put up points this season, but he now has five points in three games. It's not a streak by any means, but perhaps it's a sign that Gardiner could get back to a 40-45 point pace going forward.
