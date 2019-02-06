Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Approaching milestone
Muzzin will prepare for his 500th career contest Wednesday evening against the Senators, Dave McCarthy of NHL.com reports.
With one-and-a-half seasons left on his five-year contract with the Kings, Muzzin was sent to the contending Maple Leafs on Jan. 28. He has looked quite comfortable with his new team, chipping in a goal, two helpers, five blocked shots and six hits over a three-game span. The skilled two-way defenseman has 52 goals and 164 assists in his eight-year career. Expect his offensive production to climb steadily now that he's on a Toronto team with the league's fourth-best offense.
