Maple Leafs' Jake Muzzin: Will undergo additional tests
Muzzin will have tests -- possibly an X-ray -- on his hand to determine the severity of the injury suffered in Tuesday's win over Tampa Bay, Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com reports.
Muzzin blocked Victor Hedman's shot and left the game immediately, but not before scoring his sixth goal of the season. Head coach Sheldon Keefe relayed that he will have a further update on Muzzin's condition Wednesday.
More News
