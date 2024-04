Woll allowed four goals on 41 shots in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers.

After blanking the Panthers in the opening frame, Woll was tagged for four goals on a staggering 29 shots in the second period en route to an eventual 5-2 defeat. The 25-year-old Woll was decent down the stretch, going 2-2-0 with a .900 save percentage in his final four starts. With Ilya Samsonov likely to start Wednesday in Tampa Bay, Woll will finish the year 12-11-1 with a .907 save percentage and 2.94 GAA.