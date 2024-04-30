Woll will guard the road net Tuesday in Game 5 against Boston, according to Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports.

Woll will make his first start this postseason after Ilya Samsonov went 1-3 with a 3.31 GAA and an .883 save percentage in the opening four contests of the series. The 25-year-old Woll stopped all five shots he faced during Saturday's relief appearance in Game 4. He posted a mark of 0-2-1 versus the Bruins during the 2023-24 regular season, surrendering 12 goals on 89 shots. The Maple Leafs need a win in Game 5 to force Game 6 back in Toronto on Thursday.