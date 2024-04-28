Woll stopped all five shots he faced in relief of Ilya Samsonov in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins in Game 4.

Woll played the third period and prevented the score from getting any worse. This was his first playoff action in 2024 after he got into four games during last year's postseason. Woll went 12-11-1 with a 2.93 GAA and a .907 save percentage over 25 regular-season appearances this year. The Maple Leafs have not announced their starting goalie for Game 5 on Tuesday yet, but it wouldn't be a shock if Woll got the nod since Samsonov has struggled against the Bruins.