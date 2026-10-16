Woll stopped 24 of 26 shots in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Red Wings.

Woll delivered another competitive performance despite receiving minimal offensive support, as he finished with a .923 save percentage -- he has posted a save percentage of at least .920 in four of his five appearances thus far. He surrendered the tying goal to Anton Johansson early in the second period before Andrew Copp beat him from close range with 4:38 remaining in regulation. The netminder kept Philadelphia within striking distance throughout the contest, but the Flyers managed just one goal and remained winless through nine games. Woll's ability to deliver respectable save percentages provides some fantasy value, although Philadelphia's struggles severely limit his potential for wins.