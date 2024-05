Woll sustained a back injury in Game 6 against the Bruins which resulted in him missing Game 7 on May 4, ESPN's Kristen Shilton reports.

Woll was riding a two-game winning streak when he suffered his back injury, having forced the series to a Game 7. There is no indication that the 25-year-old backstop won't be ready for the start of training camp in the fall, which could see him challenging the likes of Ilya Samsonov for the starting gig heading into 2024-25.