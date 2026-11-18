Woll made 16 saves in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

While the 28-year-old wasn't particularly busy, he came up big when it counted and kept Buffalo off the scoreboard after Christian Dvorak gave Philly the lead for good early in the third period. Woll has won three straight starts after a shaky beginning to his Flyers tenure, allowing seven goals on 69 shots during the win streak, but for now he remains in a timeshare with Dan Vladar despite the latter's 0-2-2 record and .844 save percentage over his last four outings.