Woll will patrol the road crease in Saturday's clash against the Blue Jackets, per Mark Scheig of The Hockey Writers.

While Woll has struggled for the majority of the 2026-27 campaign thus far, the 28-year-old netminder earned his second win of the season in his last appearance. Following his 18-save win over the Canucks, he now holds a 2-6-2 record, a 2.91 GAA and a .902 save percentage over 10 outings this season. For deep-league fantasy managers in need of an upside shot between the pipes, Woll is a decent spot start Saturday, as the Blue Jackets rank 30th in the NHL with 2.35 goals per game this season.