Woll will patrol the home crease in Tuesday's clash against the Sabres, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Woll will look to keep the ball rolling Tuesday after picking up a win in each of his last two starts. Overall, the 28-year-old netminder is up to a 3-6-2 record, a 2.92 GAA and a .902 save percentage across 11 appearances this season. Both Woll and Dan Vladar have experienced their fair share of ups and downs this season, making the Flyers' crease tough to trust in fantasy moving forward. Woll is best left on waivers outside of deep leagues for Tuesday's matchup against the Sabres, who rank 23rd in the NHL with 2.75 goals per game this season.