Woll made 27 saves Tuesday in a 2-1 overtime win over the Bruins in Game 5 of the Maple Leafs' first-round series.

Facing elimination, the Leafs turned to Woll in net with Ilya Samsonov having looked a bit shaky in the first four games of the series, and the 25-year-old netminder was brilliant after getting beaten by Trent Frederic midway through the first period. It was Woll's first win since April 9, but he'll likely remain between the pipes when the series shifts back to Toronto for Game 6 on Thursday.