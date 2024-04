Woll will defend the road net Tuesday against New Jersey, according to David Alter of The Hockey News.

Woll has struggled since returning to the lineup from an ankle injury, posting a 3-5-0 record with an .887 save percentage in eight appearances. He has a posted a mark of 11-10-1 this season with a 2.92 GAA and a .907 save percentage through 23 games played. New Jersey is tied for 10th in the league this campaign with 3.27 goals per contest.