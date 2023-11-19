Woll will guard the road net Sunday against Minnesota, according to David Alter of Sports Illustrated.

Woll is coming off a 24-save effort in 5-4 shootout win over Calgary on Nov. 10. In nine games played this season, he has posted a 5-4-0 record with a 2.91 GAA and a .908 save percentage. The Wild rank 18th in the league this campaign with 3.13 goals per contest.