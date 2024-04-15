Woll will guard the road goal versus the Panthers on Tuesday, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.
Woll was decent in his last start Tuesday versus New Jersey, turning aside 18 of 20 shots en route to a 5-2 win. He'll try to pick up his 13th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Florida squad that's won three straight contests.
