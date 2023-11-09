Woll turned aside 21 shots in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Senators.

Three goals in just over three minutes during a disastrous third period for Toronto made the difference. While Woll didn't have much chance at stopping either of the first two, Ottawa's final tally came after the goalie got caught in possession of the puck behind the net and had it stolen by Tim Stutzle, who quickly found Claude Giroux in front of the wide-open cage. Woll has lost three of his last four starts and given up at least four goals in all three defeats, but he still sports a 4-4-0 record with a 2.79 GAA and .913 save percentage on the season. Even so, the Leafs might turn back to Ilya Samsonov for Friday's tilt against the Flames after this performance.