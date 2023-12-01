Woll made 37 stops in a 4-3 shootout win over Seattle on Thursday.

Woll was especially good in overtime and saved the game with 36 seconds left when he stoned Jordan Eberle on a point-blank shot. And he turned away every shooter in the shootout. Woll has started three straight games (2-1-0), and he's put up a 5-2-0 record in seven starts since Nov. 6. With Ilya Samsonov continuing to play mediocre hockey, Woll will get plenty of opportunity to continue to tighten his hold on the net. However, it's important to remember that Woll has never started more than 37 games a season and that was in college (2018-19). And with an injury-plagued pro history since then, the quiet netminder should be protected by the team so he can develop into the young star he appears to be.