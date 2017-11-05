Maple Leafs' Matt Martin: New linemates make scoring easy
Martin tallied three assists in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Blues.
Martin was gifted two new linemates on the fourth line -- Tyler Bozak and Mitch Marner -- and he merely had to keep his stick on the ice to pick up points. This will be fleeting, so don't snap him off the wire. He'll be back to his usual linemates soon enough.
