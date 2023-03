Murray will guard the road goal versus the Hurricanes on Saturday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.

Ilya Samsonov (personal) is away from the team, so it's no surprise Murray gets the start. He'll face a tough opponent Saturday, as the Hurricanes have scored 19 goals over their last six games. Murray has won three of his last five outings, though he's also given up 18 goals in that span.