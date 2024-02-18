Domi had two assists to work around 11 PIM in Saturday's 9-2 win over the Ducks.
Domi was a real menace to the Ducks, as he set up two goals and asserted himself physically based on the separate fighting, hooking and roughing penalties. Fantasy leagues generally don't reward for PIM to the high degree that they did in the previous decade, but Domi, despite averaging only 13 minutes of ice time, remains relevant in deep leagues based on five goals and 22 assists through 53 contests.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Pockets helper Tuesday•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Assists on both goals in loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Best night in blue and white•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Contributes goal Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Two helpers in OT loss•
-
Maple Leafs' Max Domi: Four-game point streak•