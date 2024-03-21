Domi notched four assists in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Capitals.

The 29-year-old is taking advantage of his placement on a line with Auston Matthews while Mitchell Marner (ankle) is sidelined. During the five games Marner has missed, Domi has one goal and seven points, with Wednesday's four-point performance being a season high. His first season in Toronto has still largely been a disappointment though, and through 68 games Domi has just eight goals and 39 points.