Domi notched four assists in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Capitals.
The 29-year-old is taking advantage of his placement on a line with Auston Matthews while Mitchell Marner (ankle) is sidelined. During the five games Marner has missed, Domi has one goal and seven points, with Wednesday's four-point performance being a season high. His first season in Toronto has still largely been a disappointment though, and through 68 games Domi has just eight goals and 39 points.
