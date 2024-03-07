Domi supplied an assist in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime win over the Sabres.

Working behind the net, Domi chipped the puck to Tyler Bertuzzi, who quickly fed William Nylander for a second period goal. Domi failed to get a shot on goal, but he's dishing a fair amount based on 25 of his 32 points being apples through 62 contests. The 29-year-old pivot seems to be doing enough to warrant a roster spot in deep leagues.