Domi notched an assist and two PIM in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Kings.

Domi has four helpers over his last three games. The 28-year-old continues to see relatively limited ice time on the third line, but he's been productive with 11 points over his last 14 outings. For the season, the veteran forward has 22 points, 48 shots on net, 56 PIM and a plus-1 rating through 35 contests.