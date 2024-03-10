Domi scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 win over Montreal on Saturday.

He broke in alone on Sam Montembeault near the end of the second and flipped a shot under the netminder's left arm to put the Leafs up 2-1. Domi has turned his game around in the last couple weeks, with seven points (three goals, four assists) and 23 shots in his last nine games. He doesn't help on the power play, but may be helpful depth addition.