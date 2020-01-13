Maple Leafs' Morgan Rielly: Assists in back-to-back games
Rielly notched an assist, three shots on goal and two blocked shots in Sunday's 8-4 loss to the Panthers.
Rielly has picked up helpers in each of the last two games following a five-game point drought. The 25-year-old is up to 27 points, 122 shots, 66 blocks and a plus-6 rating in 46 contests overall. While he likely won't come anywhere near the 72 points he had in 2018-19, a 50-point campaign isn't out of the question.
