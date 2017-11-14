Maple Leafs' Nikita Soshnikov: Receives call to big club
Soshnikov was recalled from AHL Toronto on Tuesday.
Per Sportsnet, Soshnikov's contract includes a clause that would allow him to play in another league overseas, most likely the KHL, if he was not on the NHL roster by Nov. 14, so Tuesday's recall was likely to avoid that from happening. Not for nothing though, the young Russian has five goals and seven assists through 14 games with the Marlies this season, so the decision to bring him up probably does involve some degree of merit.
