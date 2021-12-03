The Maple Leafs assigned Mrazek (groin) to AHL Toronto on a conditioning assignment Friday.
As expected, Mrazek will continue his recovery from the groin injury with some AHL action. The 29-year-old has played only two games this season, the most recent of which was Oct. 30, so he figures to need at least a couple games in the minors before he's ready to rejoin the Maple Leafs.
