Holmberg was reassigned to AHL Toronto on Wednesday.
Holmberg played versus the Bruins and went minus-2 Wednesday. He has 13 points and a plus-2 rating through 33 contests overall, and he could be back with the big club if it needs forward depth following the All-Star break.
