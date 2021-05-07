Brodie notched an assist, a plus-2 rating and two PIM in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens.

Brodie helped out on a Pierre Engvall tally in the first period. Offense hasn't been a huge part of Brodie's first season as a Maple Leaf -- he has only 14 points and 47 shots on net through 53 contests. He's added a plus-26 rating and 82 blocked shots as a stable top-four defenseman.