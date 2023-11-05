Nylander picked up an assist Saturday in a 6-4 loss to the Sabres.

It extended his season-opening point streak (and franchise record) to 11 games. Nylander has 15 points, including six goals, in those 11. He and line mate John Tavares have been a highly effective duo, no matter who lines up with them. Nylander is a play-and-ignore talent -- he should never be out of your lineup unless the Leafs have the day off.