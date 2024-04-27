Nylander (undisclosed) is likely to play in Saturday's Game 4 against the Bruins, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Nylander's return would be a major boost to Toronto's lineup as they try to even the series in Game 4. The 27-year-old winger had missed the first three games of the series after posting a career-high 98 points (40 goals, 58 assists) in 82 regular-season contests.