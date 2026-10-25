Nylander scored two goals in Saturday's 7-2 win against Edmonton.

Nylander now has 300 career goals, all with Toronto (763 games). He's the sixth player in franchise history to hit that lofty mark, joining Auston Matthews (436), Mats Sundin (420), Darryl Sittler (389), Dave Keon (365) and Ron Ellis (332). Nylander is also on a four-game, six-point scoring streak (three goals, three assists; nine shots). He continues to pace toward a career season, and he sits top-10 in the NHL in both goals (eight) and points (18).