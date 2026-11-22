Nylander picked up an assist in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Nylander has faced a lot of criticism on the Leafs current 0-8-1 skid, and he didn't help things with a lazy, third-period clearing backhand that was intercepted by Matthew Knies who promptly deposited it in the net to key a Columbus comeback. Nylander has three assists and is minus-8 in his past seven games. It's hard to sit him with his talent, but something has to give soon. Nylander's slump has hurt a lot of teams, both on the ice and in fantasy.