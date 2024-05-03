Nylander scored twice on five shots, added three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 2-1 win over the Bruins in Game 6.

Nylander opened the scoring late in the second period and scored again in the third, which proved to be a valuable insurance tally. The 28-year-old had been held off the scoresheet in his previous two outings after missing the first three games of the playoffs due to an undisclosed issue. He's added 13 shots on net, five hits, four PIM and a plus-2 rating while seeing top-six usage during the postseason.