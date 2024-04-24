Nylander (undisclosed) hasn't been officially ruled out for Game 3 against Boston on Wednesday after coach Sheldon Keefe told reporters "there's a chance" Nylander plays, Chris Johnston of The Athletic reports.

Nylander stayed on the ice late, which would normally signal he won't be ready to jump into the lineup Wednesday. When the 27-year-old forward does return, he will likely slot into a third-line role playing alongside Calle Jarnkrok and Pontus Holmberg. In addition, Nylander figures to be pressed into service in the No. 1 power-play unit.