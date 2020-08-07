Nylander posted a power-play goal on four shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime loss in Game 3 versus the Blue Jackets.

Nylander scored at 7:08 of the second period for the Maple Leafs' second goal of the game. Through three games in the series, the 24-year-old forward has a goal, an assist and six shots on net. He posted 31 goals and 59 points in 68 regular-season contests.