Nylander (undisclosed) is a possibility for Game 3 against Boston on Wednesday, Mark Masters of TSN reports.

Coach Sheldon Keefe was unable to provide a more substantial update Tuesday because it was a travel day for the Maple Leafs. Nylander missed both of Toronto's contests in Boston to begin the playoffs because of an undisclosed injury. Still, it wouldn't be surprising if the 27-year-old forward was a game-time decision for a third straight outing. Nylander produced 40 goals and a career-high 98 points in 82 games during the 2023-24 regular season.