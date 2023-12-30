Nylander scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 6-5 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Both points came in a wild second period that saw six total goals get scored, and the Maple Leafs twice take two-goal leads they couldn't protect. Nylander began the season with a 17-game point streak, and he's nearly matched it by finding the scoresheet in another 13 straight games beginning Nov. 30, piling up five goals and 21 points over his latest surge. The 27-year-old is flying toward his first career 100-point campaign with 17 goals and 48 points in only 33 contests.