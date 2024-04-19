Nylander (undisclosed) missed Friday's practice, putting his availability for Game 1 against Boston on Saturday in question, per Joshua Kloke of The Athletic.

Nylander set a new career high of 98 points and matched his personal best of 40 goals while playing in all 82 regular-season games. The Maple Leafs might experiment with having Auston Matthews, Mitchell Marner and William Nylander all on separate lines in an effort to spread their offense, so Nylander's absence would throw a significant wrench in that plan. If he can't play in Game 1, Noah Gregor, who is otherwise projected to be a healthy scratch, might serve in a bottom-six capacity.