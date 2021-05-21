Nylander scored a goal on four shots, added two hits and served two PIM in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Canadiens.

Nylander tied the game at 1-1 with a goal on a rebound from a Nick Foligno shot. The 25-year-old Nylander racked up 17 goals and 42 points in 51 regular-season contests. The winger can run a bit streaky, but a role in the Maple Leafs' top six should give him plenty of opportunities to contribute.