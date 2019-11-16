Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Stretches hot streak
Nylander contributed an assist Friday, albeit in a 4-2 loss to the Bruins.
Nylander's helper in the second period extended his point streak to four games. Bound by a sweet contract valued at $6.962 million annually, Willie has a swagger in his step, having produced eight goals and nine assists through 21 games.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Warming trend continues•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Buries pair of goals•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Big factor in offense•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: First multi-point effort of season•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Snaps four-game point drought•
-
Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Tallies again•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.