Play

Maple Leafs' William Nylander: Stretches hot streak

Nylander contributed an assist Friday, albeit in a 4-2 loss to the Bruins.

Nylander's helper in the second period extended his point streak to four games. Bound by a sweet contract valued at $6.962 million annually, Willie has a swagger in his step, having produced eight goals and nine assists through 21 games.

More News
Our Latest Stories