Nylander scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Friday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.

The Maple Leafs were down 2-0 heading into the third period, but Nylander and his linemates John Tavares and Tyler Bertuzzi each found the back of the net to fuel the comeback victory. Nylander's season-opening point streak keeps growing and stands at a franchise-record 16 games, but the 27-year-old has a long, long way to go to match Wayne Gretzky's NHL record of (not a typo) 51 games to kick off the 1983-84 campaign. Nylander is, however, just one game short of tying the best streak in the 21st century 17 games, set by Henrik Zetterberg in 2007-08 and matched by Connor McDavid in 2021-22.