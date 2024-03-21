Nylander produced a goal and two assists, with one helper coming on the power play, in Wednesday's 7-3 win over the Capitals.

The 27-year-old is on another heater. Nylander has found the back of the net in four straight games, piling up four goals and seven points, and since the beginning of February he's delivered 15 goals and 30 points in 21 contests. Wednesday's performance put him over the 90-point mark on the season for the first time in his career, and he needs just nine more to reach the century mark with 14 games left on the Maple Leafs' schedule.