Nylander (illness) missed Monday's practice, Kristen Shilton of TSN reports.

With the Leafs not playing another game until Thursday against New Jersey, it doesn't appear that Nylander is at any risk of missing the contest. If Nylander -- who has 13 points in 19 games this season -- is able to return to at least a practice or two ahead of Thursday's game, he can be fully expected to play.