Barberio has signed a three-year contract with Lausanne HC of Switzerland's National League, Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com reports.

Barberio only appeared in 21 games with the Avalanche this season, picking up two helpers and 16 PIM over that span, so he'll head to Switzerland for more playing time in 2020-21. The 2008 sixth-round pick has likely played his last NHL contest.