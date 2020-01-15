Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Remains healthy scratch
Barberio sat as a healthy scratch again against the Stars on Tuesday.
That's 12 straight games that Barberio has been out of the lineup despite being healthy. The Avalanche have now lost four straight, so maybe he cracks the lineup this weekend if the team wants to shake things up, but that or an injury is what it will probably take to get Barberio back on the ice. He has no goals and two assists with a plus-7 rating and 21 shots in 14 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Sitting in press box•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Has two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Submits plus-2 rating•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Sitting in press box•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Still searching for first point•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Not receiving much playing time•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.