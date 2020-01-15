Barberio sat as a healthy scratch again against the Stars on Tuesday.

That's 12 straight games that Barberio has been out of the lineup despite being healthy. The Avalanche have now lost four straight, so maybe he cracks the lineup this weekend if the team wants to shake things up, but that or an injury is what it will probably take to get Barberio back on the ice. He has no goals and two assists with a plus-7 rating and 21 shots in 14 games this season.