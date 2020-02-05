Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Headed on conditioning stint
The Avalanche assigned Barberio to AHL Colorado on a conditioning stint Wednesday.
Barberio has been a healthy scratch for 17 straight games with the big club, so he'll head to the minors in order to get back into playing shape. Calle Rosen will round out the Avs' depth on the back end until Barberio is ready to return.
