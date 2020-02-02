Play

Barberio was a healthy scratch in Colorado's first game back from the All-Star break on Saturday against the Flyers.

The 29-year-old hasn't played since Dec. 18, as he's sat as a healthy scratch for 15 straight games. It will take an injury to get Barberio back into the lineup. He has no goals and two points with a plus-7 rating in 14 games this season.

