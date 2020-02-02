Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Still sitting in press box
Barberio was a healthy scratch in Colorado's first game back from the All-Star break on Saturday against the Flyers.
The 29-year-old hasn't played since Dec. 18, as he's sat as a healthy scratch for 15 straight games. It will take an injury to get Barberio back into the lineup. He has no goals and two points with a plus-7 rating in 14 games this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Remains healthy scratch•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Sitting in press box•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Has two helpers•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Submits plus-2 rating•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Sitting in press box•
-
Avalanche's Mark Barberio: Still searching for first point•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.